Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

EKY man charged in child pornography case

Photo Courtesy: Big Sandy Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Big Sandy Detention Center(Big Sandy Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Big Sandy man is facing serious charges following a raid at his home earlier this week.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch served a search warrant on Thursday in Lawrence County.

The search happened as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation into Russell Pack, 33, of Louisa.

During the investigation, officials found Pack had uploaded sexually explicit images of children online.

Police took the equipment they believe was used in the case to the state forensic lab for investigation.

Pack is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

He was taken to the Big Sandy Detention Center in Paintsville.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bourbon County Schools says it can’t compete with Fayette County’s new teacher salaries. Last...
Kentucky school district considering bringing back remote learning
Generic crime scene
KSP investigating reported murder-suicide in Breathitt County
Santosh Sharma
Police: Man arrested after trying to burn down Lexington historical site
Several people are hurt after a three-car crash on Versailles Road in Lexington.
Several hurt in 3-car crash on Versailles Road
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says

Latest News

Crash
One man dead following Knott County crash
One person is dead following a crash that happened in Lee County Friday evening (Kentucky State...
One person dead in Lee County crash
21-year-old Michael Combs, who was also in the vehicle, was fatally injured and pronounced dead...
KSP Investigating Fatal Lee County Collision
The City of Lexington has hosted the Kentucky River Clean Sweep for more than two decades.
Volunteers work to clean up Kentucky River
Pedaling for a Purpose
Cycling Club Hosts “Pedaling for a Purpose” Group Ride