Good Question: What happens to money Kelly Craft personally loaned herself for her campaign?

Kelly Craft gives concession speech following 2023 Ky. Primaries
By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we get closer to the governor’s race in November, we can expect political spending to pick back up. One viewer had a question about money spent during the primary.

For today’s Good Question, Mary asks, “Now that Kelly Craft lost in the May primary for governor, what happens to the money she personally loaned her campaign?”

Kelly Craft loaned her campaign around $9.3 million in that primary bid. That money is now a debt that her campaign owes her. She has two options when it comes to that money.

John Steffen, with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, told us she can continue to fundraise to pay herself back. Or, she can “assume” the debt. That basically means the same thing as forgiving it. “Assume” is just the term used in the statute.

She can also use any money remaining in her campaign account to pay herself back. He told us Craft has a report due to be filed with them by midnight on Monday that might provide more information about what she intends to do.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

