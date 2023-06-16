Everyday Kentucky
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Cooler Temperatures and Wildfire Smoke
Tracking a weak cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky on your Friday.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a weak cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky on your Friday. Cooler air will settle in, behind the front, along with Canadian wildfire smoke. The smoke will create a hazy sky and cause problems for those with respiratory issues, including difficulty breathing, asthma attacks, irritated throat, coughing, and more.

Keeping a close eye on our next weather maker, which will increase our chances for showers and storms, late in the day, on Sunday, sticking around into early next week.

We’ll end next week, unsettled, with showers and storms. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

