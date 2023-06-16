Kentucky sees decline in overdose deaths in 2022; some areas still seeing issues

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - the 2022 overdose fatality report shows some improvements being made in Kentucky.

Overdoses declined more than 5% last year compared to 2021. However, some haven’t felt much of that change.

According to the 2022 overdose fatality report, more than 2,000 Kentuckians lost their lives to a drug overdose last year. But that number has actually declined in comparison to 2021.

“And it’s encouraging because we know that the work that we’re doing along with many other great providers in the state, our elected officials, our government leaders, we are all rowing in the same direction on the issue of addiction,” said Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) Chief Administrative Officer Matt Brown.

Brown says this slight change is a sign of hope, but many drugs are still prevalent.

The report shows that there were 2,135 overdose deaths in 2022. Of those deaths, more than 72% were linked to fentanyl.

“The top drugs of choice that we are seeing are fentanyl, carfentanil, meth and heroin, and it’s really causing that explosion in overdoses,” said Brown.

In Madison County, officials say they didn’t see much change. In the report, the County ranked fourth in fentanyl overdoses, the same ranking from 2021.

“I’m not shocked at all. I’m looking at my numbers right now for this year, 2023, and I’ve had 33 to date, and it’s not over,” said Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison.

Although the report shows a more than 5% decrease in drug overdose deaths, officials say just one life lost to an overdose is still too many.

The report shows that the counties with the highest rates of drug overdose deaths in 2022 include Bath, Lee, Floyd, Estill and Knott.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.