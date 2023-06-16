Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

KSP investigating shooting in Breathitt County, multiple reported dead

Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting on Wolverine Road in Breathitt County.
Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting on Wolverine Road in Breathitt County.(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting on Wolverine Road in Breathitt County.

According to Trooper Matt Gayheart, a call of a shooting came in Friday at approximately 10:37 a.m.

Multiple people are dead, and police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will update with information as it becomes known.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UK to close Good Samaritan Hospital
Bourbon County Schools says it can’t compete with Fayette County’s new teacher salaries. Last...
Kentucky school district considering bringing back remote learning
2-year-old Thomas Reed was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County coroner.
Alcohol, speed appear to be factors in crash that killed 2-year-old, sheriff says
Three people were transported to the hospital, two of which have life-threatening injuries.
3 transported to hospital following collision on Man O’ War
Police lights generic
Man stabbed himself to death after attacking women, coroner says

Latest News

Kentucky isn’t measuring up well when it comes to overall child well-being. That’s according to...
Report: Kentucky isn’t measuring up when it comes to child well-being
Water in drinking glass
Does your tap water smell or taste weird?
Deadly ATV Crash generic
Three-year-old dead after ATV crash in Pike County
The University of Kentucky has announced the expansion of alcohol sales at sporting events.
UK announces expansion of alcohol sales to football, basketball games