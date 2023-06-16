KSP investigating shooting in Breathitt County, multiple reported dead

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting on Wolverine Road in Breathitt County.

According to Trooper Matt Gayheart, a call of a shooting came in Friday at approximately 10:37 a.m.

Multiple people are dead, and police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will update with information as it becomes known.

