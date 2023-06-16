Lexington creating new position to help combat domestic violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s budget for the next year is official.

The Urban County Council unanimously gave final approval Thursday night to the $507 million proposal. It includes a five-percent raise for most city employees, invests in improving city hall, building a new senior center, and funding a police intelligence center.

The council also gave final approval to a plan to expand the urban service boundary, which opens up more land for development.

Lexington is also set to use some of that budget to combat domestic violence. A new job is opening to connect children who deal with the issue to vital resources.

Stephanie Theakston heads up the city’s Domestic Violence Prevention Coalition. She says this community implementation coordinator will teach trauma-informed care to daycare workers, camp counselors and more.

The position will also help connect children with those trusted adults and other resources.

“It’s really meant to target people that are in children’s lives about how they can best support children, recognize signs that they are experiencing domestic violence,” said Theakston.

She says their team’s review of cases in past years showed there’s no one there to carry these kids through a grieving process.

This year alone, Theakston says the city has tracked 550 children who have received emergency protection already. So, they want to be proactive and teach this care in districts where this is prevalent.

“We’re not asking you to take on an additional role of mentoring a child outside of your job,” Theakston said. “This is something you can do through what you’re already doing. It might just take a bit of different thought around it.”

Theakston says they hope to have this position filled by late summer or early fall. She says if you live in the city, work with the city’s children, and are interested in the job - reach out to their office.

The council set aside about $57,000. That will cover eight months of the job’s salary.

