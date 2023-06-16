Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council votes uninanimously to approve budget

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington council members voted unanimously to approve the city’s historic $507 million budget.

It includes a 5% raise for most city employees, initial designs for a new city hall and a new senior center, a new intelligence system to help police solve crime by using the city’s traffic cameras and flock license plate reader cameras.

It also includes more than two million dollars to replace the pool at Douglass Park.

The budget will go into effect on July 1.

