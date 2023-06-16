Lexington Fire Dept. teaming up with American Heart Assoc. to promote bystander CPR

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the American Heart Association, seven in 10 people in the U.S. report feeling powerless in the face of a cardiac emergency. As a result, less than half of all people who need CPR receive it from bystanders before professional help arrives.

This month the Lexington fire department has partnered with the American heart association to promote bystander CPR.

“We’re really doing this because we want to have every person in every household have at least one person trained and hands-only CPR by the end of 2024,” said American Heart Association Executive Director Andrea Ooten.

The American Heart Association is partnering with the Lexington Fire Department for National CPR Awareness Month.

“We are teaching hands-only CPR at all of our stations here in Lexington,” said Matt Dixon, a firefighter and EMT with the Lexington Fire Department. “Fayette County has 24 stations total.”

Dixon says receiving CPR before first responders arrive can be the difference between life and death. Something Sarah Katzenmaier knows all too well. She was performing in Lexington’s Thriller Parade when she suffered sudden cardiac arrest.

“The next thing I remember, I woke up in the University of Kentucky hospital, and apparently, what had happened after one round of the thriller song and dance, I collapsed on the street, and some people huddled around me and came over and tried to resuscitate me,” said Katzenmaier.

Among them was Charlotte Callan. She had recently received CPR training through her job at UK hospital.

“What I was thinking is that I am her manual heartbeat and that I need to continue to do that for her and keep that normal rhythm going to provide oxygen to her vital organs,” said Callan.

Callan performed CPR for ten minutes until first responders could arrive that crew included Matt Dixon.

“There is no doubt that bystander CPR had a direct positive impact on this scenario. That’s, that’s why she’s here today,” said Dixon.

Katzenmaier doesn’t take that for granted, which is why she’s pushing for more people to learn CPR.

“The takeaway from my story is that CPR saves lives, and if you take just a few minutes to learn hands-only CPR, you could be the difference between the loved one living or dying. It’s that simple,” said Katzenmaier.

Throughout the month of June, anyone can stop in at one of Lexington’s fire stations to learn CPR. The department does encourage making an appointment in advance. You can do so by calling 859-231-5663.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.