Lexington restaurant giving away ‘last Choco Tacos on Earth’

They’re taco-shaped waffle cones, full of vanilla chocolate swirl ice cream and topped with chocolate and nuts.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington restaurant will be giving away the “last Choco Tacos on Earth” after Klondike discontinued them last year.

Many fans thought they'd never get a chance to enjoy them again. Somehow Taco Tico managed to get one final batch to give away Friday afternoon.

Many fans thought they’d never get a chance to enjoy them again. Somehow Taco Tico managed to get one final batch to give away Friday afternoon.

The restaurant will be giving away 600 Choco Tacos from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Taco Tico’s Southland location.

Anyone who makes a purchase can get one. There’s no minimum charge.

