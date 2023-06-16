Lexington restaurant giving away ‘last Choco Tacos on Earth’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington restaurant will be giving away the “last Choco Tacos on Earth” after Klondike discontinued them last year.

They’re taco-shaped waffle cones, full of vanilla chocolate swirl ice cream and topped with chocolate and nuts.

Many fans thought they’d never get a chance to enjoy them again. Somehow Taco Tico managed to get one final batch to give away Friday afternoon.

The restaurant will be giving away 600 Choco Tacos from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Taco Tico’s Southland location.

Anyone who makes a purchase can get one. There’s no minimum charge.

