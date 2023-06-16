Man O’ War shut down following collision, 3 transported to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a serious crash.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Man O’ War and Belleau Wood for a collision involving one vehicle. It was traveling on the outer loop before driving over the median and crossing the inner loop. The vehicle reportedly left the road and struck a tree, before finally stopping in a culvert.

Three people were transported to the hospital, two of which have life-threatening injuries.

Man O’ War is closed to thru traffic while Lexington’s collision reconstruction unit continues investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.