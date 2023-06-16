Everyday Kentucky
Morant suspended 25 games with conditions for reinstatement

Grizzlies star guard displayed gun during live stream
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sits on the bench during the first half of Game 5 in a...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sits on the bench during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WKYT) - Memphis guard Ja Morant was hit with a 25-game suspension without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, the NBA announced on Friday.

The league office found that on May 13, Morant intentionally and prominently displayed a gun while in a car with several other individuals as they were leaving a social gathering in Memphis. The NBA says Morant knew he was being recorded and the recording was being live streamed.

Morant was previously suspended by the league two months prior for live streaming a video during which he displayed a firearm while intoxicated. Morant served an eight-game suspension for that incident.

The suspension begins immediately and runs through the first 25 games of the 2023-24 NBA season. Morant will be required to meet certain conditions before returning to play and is ineligible to participate in any public league or team activities, including preseason games, during his suspension.

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.

“For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time. Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

