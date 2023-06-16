Police: Man arrested after trying to burn down Lexington historical site

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of trying to burn down a historical site in Lexington.

29-year-old Santosh Sharma was arrested Thursday morning after police say he tried to burn down the Mary Todd Lincoln House.

According to his arrest citation, Sharma was spotted actively pouring gasoline on the rear of the Mary Todd Lincoln House with a lighter in his pocket.

Sharma also had an additional, full-gallon jug of gasoline in a drawstring bag tied to his back, according to the citation.

The citation goes on to say that when confronted by an officer, Sharma brandished a hammer.

The citation says Sharma gained entry to the rear of the Mary Todd Lincoln House by entering through a gated, enclosed fenced-in area.

Sharma is charged with menacing, criminal trespassing and attempted arson.

