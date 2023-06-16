Everyday Kentucky
Report: Kentucky isn’t measuring up when it comes to child well-being

Kentucky isn’t measuring up well when it comes to overall child well-being. That’s according to...
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky isn’t measuring up well when it comes to overall child well-being. That’s according to the 2023 ‘Kids Count’ report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

“My biggest takeaway is extreme anxiety for where we’re headed,” said Terry Brooks with Kentucky Youth Advocates when she looked at the categories laid out in the report.

[Click here to read the full report]

The categories include economic well-being, education, health, and family and community. Kentucky ranks 40th overall, just ahead of South Carolina and West Virginia.

A further breakdown of the report shows Kentucky ranks 40th in health, 42nd in family and community and 41st in economic well-being.

The report is looking at things like children living in poverty, young students not being proficient in certain subjects, children without health insurance and children in single-parent families.

“What frankly scares me to death is that this is a prelude to an accelerated decline in that area. That’s going to lead to other problems in education, achievement, health outcomes, and that stability factor when it comes to kids,” Brooks said.

The report shows that Kentucky’s highest ranking was in education. The state came in 29th.

“70% of fourth graders in Kentucky do not meet minimum national standards when it comes to reading. 80% of eighth graders fail to meet minimal proficiency standards in math,” said Brooks.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation says what this report shows is how the lack of affordable and accessible child care negatively affects children.

In the 2022 report, Kentucky ranked slightly better, coming in at 37th. The foundation is urging policymakers to take steps to improve child care.

