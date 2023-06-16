Several hurt in 3-car crash on Versailles Road
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several people are hurt after a three-car crash on Versailles Road in Lexington.
Police say they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Versailles Road around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
They say three cars were involved in the crash.
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two others with non-life-threatening injuries were also taken to the hospital.
Police say Versailles Road is shut down between Forbes and Cisco.
They say the crash reconstruction unit is investigating.
This a developing story.
