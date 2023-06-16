Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Several hurt in 3-car crash on Versailles Road

Several hurt in 3-car crash on Versailles Road
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several people are hurt after a three-car crash on Versailles Road in Lexington.

Police say they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Versailles Road around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

They say three cars were involved in the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two others with non-life-threatening injuries were also taken to the hospital.

Police say Versailles Road is shut down between Forbes and Cisco.

They say the crash reconstruction unit is investigating.

This a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bourbon County Schools says it can’t compete with Fayette County’s new teacher salaries. Last...
Kentucky school district considering bringing back remote learning
UK to close Good Samaritan Hospital
2-year-old Thomas Reed was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County coroner.
Alcohol, speed appear to be factors in crash that killed 2-year-old, sheriff says
Three people were transported to the hospital, two of which have life-threatening injuries.
3 transported to hospital following collision on Man O’ War
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says

Latest News

A food truck owner in Richmond was involved in a serious crash in Lexington earlier this week.
Community helping Richmond food truck owner hospitalized after crash
Overdoses in Kentucky declined more than 5% last year compared to 2021. However, some haven’t...
Kentucky sees decline in overdose deaths in 2022; some areas still seeing issues
According to the American Heart Association, seven in 10 people in the U.S. report feeling...
Lexington Fire Dept. teaming up with American Heart Assoc. to promote bystander CPR
UK announces expansion of alcohol sales to football, basketball games
WATCH | UK announces expansion of alcohol sales to football, basketball games