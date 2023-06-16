Several hurt in 3-car crash on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several people are hurt after a three-car crash on Versailles Road in Lexington.

Police say they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Versailles Road around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

They say three cars were involved in the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two others with non-life-threatening injuries were also taken to the hospital.

Police say Versailles Road is shut down between Forbes and Cisco.

They say the crash reconstruction unit is investigating.

This a developing story.

