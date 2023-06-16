Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Three-year-old dead after ATV crash in Pike County

Deadly ATV Crash generic
Deadly ATV Crash generic(MGN)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an ATV crash in Dorton that killed a three-year-old boy.

According to KSP Post 9, troopers responded to a call Thursday night of a collision at the Hillbilly ATV Trail in Dorton.

The investigation revealed that Jeremy Griffey, 25, of Ashcamp, was driving a Honda ATV when it overturned.

A three-year-old boy who was riding on the ATV was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

KSP officers are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UK to close Good Samaritan Hospital
Bourbon County Schools says it can’t compete with Fayette County’s new teacher salaries. Last...
Kentucky school district considering bringing back remote learning
2-year-old Thomas Reed was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County coroner.
Alcohol, speed appear to be factors in crash that killed 2-year-old, sheriff says
Three people were transported to the hospital, two of which have life-threatening injuries.
3 transported to hospital following collision on Man O’ War
Police lights generic
Man stabbed himself to death after attacking women, coroner says

Latest News

Kentucky isn’t measuring up well when it comes to overall child well-being. That’s according to...
Report: Kentucky isn’t measuring up when it comes to child well-being
Water in drinking glass
Does your tap water smell or taste weird?
The University of Kentucky has announced the expansion of alcohol sales at sporting events.
UK announces expansion of alcohol sales to football, basketball games
Kelly Craft gives concession speech following 2023 Ky. Primaries
Good Question: What happens to money Kelly Craft personally loaned herself for her campaign?