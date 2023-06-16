Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

UK announces expansion of alcohol sales to football, basketball games

The University of Kentucky has announced the expansion of alcohol sales at sporting events.
The University of Kentucky has announced the expansion of alcohol sales at sporting events.(Source: Mark Stoops/Twitter)
By Hallie DeVore
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The University of Kentucky has announced the expansion of alcohol sales at sporting events.

UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced on Friday that beer sales will be allowed at all athletic events this coming season.

Barnhart says more details will be announced at a later date.

Kentucky has already tested beer sales at baseball home games at Kentucky Proud Park this spring, with no alcohol-related issues reported.

With Kentucky making this decision, only Georgia and Auburn remain as the last schools in the SEC to not permit beer sales at football games.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UK to close Good Samaritan Hospital
Bourbon County Schools says it can’t compete with Fayette County’s new teacher salaries. Last...
Kentucky school district considering bringing back remote learning
2-year-old Thomas Reed was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County coroner.
Alcohol, speed appear to be factors in crash that killed 2-year-old, sheriff says
Three people were transported to the hospital, two of which have life-threatening injuries.
3 transported to hospital following collision on Man O’ War
Police lights generic
Man stabbed himself to death after attacking women, coroner says

Latest News

Jensen Castle (left) and Laney Frye (right) have been named Golfweek All-Americans.
UK’s Frye, Castle named Golfweek All-Americans
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sits on the bench during the first half of Game 5 in a...
Morant suspended 25 games with conditions for reinstatement
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs
Former UK player CJ Conrad has been hired as the EKU tight ends coach.
CJ Conrad hired as EKU tight ends coach