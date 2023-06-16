UK’s Frye, Castle named Golfweek All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK golfers Laney Frye and Jensen Castle were named Golfweek All-Americans, the school announced on Friday.

Frye, from Lexington, was named to a third-team All-American. Frye will be a senior in the fall.

Castle, a graduate, was named honorable mention All-American.

Both players were named All-Americans by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. It’s the first time UK has produced a women’s golf All-American since 1989 and the first time the school has had two All-Americans in the one season.

