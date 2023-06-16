Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

UK’s Frye, Castle named Golfweek All-Americans

Both golfers previously named All-Americans by Women’s Golf Coaches Assoc.
Jensen Castle (left) and Laney Frye (right) have been named Golfweek All-Americans.
Jensen Castle (left) and Laney Frye (right) have been named Golfweek All-Americans.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK golfers Laney Frye and Jensen Castle were named Golfweek All-Americans, the school announced on Friday.

Frye, from Lexington, was named to a third-team All-American. Frye will be a senior in the fall.

Castle, a graduate, was named honorable mention All-American.

Both players were named All-Americans by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. It’s the first time UK has produced a women’s golf All-American since 1989 and the first time the school has had two All-Americans in the one season.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UK to close Good Samaritan Hospital
Bourbon County Schools says it can’t compete with Fayette County’s new teacher salaries. Last...
Kentucky school district considering bringing back remote learning
2-year-old Thomas Reed was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County coroner.
Alcohol, speed appear to be factors in crash that killed 2-year-old, sheriff says
Three people were transported to the hospital, two of which have life-threatening injuries.
3 transported to hospital following collision on Man O’ War
Police lights generic
Man stabbed himself to death after attacking women, coroner says

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sits on the bench during the first half of Game 5 in a...
Morant suspended 25 games with conditions for reinstatement
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs
Former UK player CJ Conrad has been hired as the EKU tight ends coach.
CJ Conrad hired as EKU tight ends coach
Following a number of horse deaths at Churchill Downs in May, the Kentucky Horse Racing...
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission hiring safety steward in response to horse deaths