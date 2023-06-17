Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says

Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.(ichz via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a young boy was killed this week after an arcade machine fell on him.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the boy’s family was renting a beach home in Crystal Beach when the accident happened.

Authorities said the 2-year-old child climbed onto the machine in one of the rooms inside the home when it tipped over and landed on top of him.

The boy’s grandmother was in the same room and tried to rescue the child, but wasn’t in time to get to him, the sheriff’s office said.

The child was rushed to a hospital by helicopter, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives did not immediately identify the family involved but said the child’s death appears accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bourbon County Schools says it can’t compete with Fayette County’s new teacher salaries. Last...
Kentucky school district considering bringing back remote learning
UK to close Good Samaritan Hospital
2-year-old Thomas Reed was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County coroner.
Alcohol, speed appear to be factors in crash that killed 2-year-old, sheriff says
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says
Generic crime scene
KSP investigating reported murder-suicide in Breathitt County

Latest News

Frankfort police are investigating what they call a murder and attempted suicide.
Frankfort police investigating alleged murder and attempted suicide
Affordable housing is a major concern for people living in Lexington.
Catholic Action Center stresses need for affordable housing
An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a...
Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
George Floyd’s killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says