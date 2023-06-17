Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A Sunshine Filled Weekend Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This weekend will bring about a warm-up in temps and lots of sunny skies. Today temps will warm up continuously throughout the day, reaching 80 in the evening hours. The UV Index for today will be 9, so wear sun protection as you head outside to enjoy the beautiful weather.

The only thing on our Father’s Day Forecast is some scattered dad-jokes, mixed in with lots of Sunshine. Temps will rise to the mid 80s, giving us perfect grilling conditions as we celebrate on Sunday.

The storm system we were initially tracking for Sunday has now pushed into coming in the early morning Monday, giving heavier bands of rain to parts of Southern Kentucky. The rain does not look like it will be severe - but heavy rain and maybe some thunder and lightning is expected.

Temps will start off with highs in the 70s for next week, but by the time we look towards next weekend, we will notice a warm up back to the mid-80s.

Have a great Saturday!

