Bob Huggins arrested for DUI

PITTSBURGH, PA (WSAZ) - The head men’s basketball coach for WVU has been arrested for a DUI, according to multiple media reports.

Robert ‘Bob’ Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was charged with Driving Under the Influence, according to City of Pittsburgh Police,

Police say just before 8:30 Friday night, they saw a black SUV on Merchant Street in the middle of the road blocking traffic. The driver’s side door was open, and the car had a shredded flat tire.

Officers directed him to move the car off the road, but said the driver was having difficulties maneuvering the vehicle.

Pittsburgh Police say they gave Huggins standard field sobriety checks, which he failed. Huggins was placed into custody without incident and taken for further testing.

Officers found empty beer cans in a garbage bag on the passenger side floorboard of the vehicle and another garbage bag of empty beer bottles in the trunk, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents said after multiple failed attempts, Huggins blew a .210 in a breathalyzer test.

Huggins was charged with driving under the influence. He has been released and will appear for a preliminary hearing at a later date.

The school released this statement Saturday morning.

Joint Statement from West Virginia University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics:

West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh. We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.