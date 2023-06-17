Catholic Action Center stresses need for affordable housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Affordable housing is a major concern for people living in Lexington.

It’s come up in recent council meetings with the approved expansion of the city’s urban services boundaries. Many people are getting priced out of their homes while the city is taking steps to combat the issue.

“The increase in people who are without housing is pretty scary in Lexington right now. And I thought last year we had seen the most,” said Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center.

Ramsey says they’ve seen an alarming increase in people needing their help these past two weeks alone. And she fears it’s only getting to get worse.

“COVID has wound down. It’s not over, but all of the support services for COVID are over, such as the Housing Stabilization Plan. All of the things that kept people bolstered up,” said Ramsey.

Lexington City Council did approve an amendment to its Urban Services Expansion to include plans for affordable housing developments. But that’s a part of the 2045 Comprehensive Plan. And Ramsey says families need help now.

“We had one of the highest increases in the country,” said Ramsey. “When people live on fixed incomes, our elderly, our disabled, families struggling to get by anyways, we include all of these factors. And we see the impact of not having affordable housing. Because the next step for them is the street.”

Ramsey says both the Catholic Action Center and the Salvation Army are full now. While they try to figure out what options they have to help people, she says there is some good news.

“The city did pass last night to provide $443,000 for emergency temporary hotel rooms. And we’re so glad people won’t be left suffering in the heat because that can be fatal for many,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey says one other cause of this recent increase in need is that the fair housing rate is only adjusted once a year, but rents are continuously increasing. So for some, even their housing vouchers aren’t covering what they used to.

