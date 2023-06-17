Cycling Club Hosts “Pedaling for a Purpose” Group Ride

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All summer long, the Bluegrass Cycling Club is hosting Pedaling for a Purpose - a series of events that promotes cycling education and safety to community members.

The group partnered with West Sixth Brewing to host seminars every other Saturday during the summer months - letting riders learn more specifics about cycling tools before they hit the road and ride.

Aside from the education factor - there is a philanthropic benefit as well. Each ride welcomes on average 75 riders - and for every mile they ride, 40 cents will be donated by the Bluegrass Cycling Club and West Sixth Brewing to a variety of local cycling organizations. Amy Thomas, the organizer of the event, spoke with WKYT about this weeks charity.

“Today, we are riding for Broke Spoke, which is the community bike shop here in Lexington. Their mission is to make sure that people who can’t afford bikes have a way to get them - and that a lot of the folks that get bikes from them use the bikes for transportation.”

The group hosts a variety of cyclists - from all parts of the central Kentucky community. The addition of supporting a charity puts some purpose behind their pedals - granting them the opportunity to share the love of cycling with those who might not have the opportunity. AMBUCS - a charity that the group rides for, works to provide disabled children with modified bikes - permitting everyone, no matter the limitation, to enjoy their own ride

Thomas explained that - “The charities we are supporting, the NICA groups - the mountain bike teams, that’s getting kids on bikes in a safe way with adults; the AMBUCS group, that gets kids on bikes who otherwise couldn’t be on bikes cause those bikes are pretty expensive; and Broke Spoke gets people on bikes who need it for transportation. So essentially, what we are doing is helping people to get on bikes.”

The rides will continue until September - but until then, the Bluegrass Cycling Club welcomes community members to sign-up and join the fun.

" I would just encourage people to come out and join us - I mean these Saturday Morning events is a perfect event because we have all different pace groups all different levels and it gives you time to get comfortable with it - but yeah, come out and joining us and explore it,” Thomas stated.

For more information on the rest of the Pedaling for a Purpose events, visit the website at bgcycling.net

