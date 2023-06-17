Frankfort police investigating alleged murder and attempted suicide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort police are investigating what they call a murder and attempted suicide.

Police say it happened around 1:30 Friday morning.

They say someone called them, saying their neighbor shot his girlfriend. They say they found a man and woman shot, and the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

They say the man was airlifted to UK Hospital.

Right now, they say the investigation is ongoing.

