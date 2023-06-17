Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Frankfort police investigating alleged murder and attempted suicide

Frankfort police are investigating what they call a murder and attempted suicide.
Frankfort police are investigating what they call a murder and attempted suicide.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort police are investigating what they call a murder and attempted suicide.

Police say it happened around 1:30 Friday morning.

They say someone called them, saying their neighbor shot his girlfriend. They say they found a man and woman shot, and the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

They say the man was airlifted to UK Hospital.

Right now, they say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bourbon County Schools says it can’t compete with Fayette County’s new teacher salaries. Last...
Kentucky school district considering bringing back remote learning
UK to close Good Samaritan Hospital
2-year-old Thomas Reed was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County coroner.
Alcohol, speed appear to be factors in crash that killed 2-year-old, sheriff says
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says
Generic crime scene
KSP investigating reported murder-suicide in Breathitt County

Latest News

Affordable housing is a major concern for people living in Lexington.
Catholic Action Center stresses need for affordable housing
Santosh Sharma
Police: Man arrested after trying to burn down Lexington historical site
Several people are hurt after a three-car crash on Versailles Road in Lexington.
Several hurt in 3-car crash on Versailles Road
A food truck owner in Richmond was involved in a serious crash in Lexington earlier this week.
Community helping Richmond food truck owner hospitalized after crash