Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A high pressure will continue our nice Father’s Day weekend weather. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, on Sunday, as highs warm to the middle and upper 80s.

Our next weather maker arrives late Sunday, sparking showers and storms into early next week.

Tracking a rex-block pattern for next week. Basically, a high pressure north of a low pressure, which depending on the location of the low, could create a soggy week for Central and Eastern Kentucky. For now, I’ve decreased our chances for showers and storms midweek, as the low shifts south, increased the chances, late week into the weekend, as the low shifts back northward. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

