Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Fantastic Father’s Day
A high pressure will continue our nice Father’s Day weekend weather.
A high pressure will continue our nice Father’s Day weekend weather.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A high pressure will continue our nice Father’s Day weekend weather. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, on Sunday, as highs warm to the middle and upper 80s.

Our next weather maker arrives late Sunday, sparking showers and storms into early next week.

Tracking a rex-block pattern for next week. Basically, a high pressure north of a low pressure, which depending on the location of the low, could create a soggy week for Central and Eastern Kentucky. For now, I’ve decreased our chances for showers and storms midweek, as the low shifts south, increased the chances, late week into the weekend, as the low shifts back northward. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bourbon County Schools says it can’t compete with Fayette County’s new teacher salaries. Last...
Kentucky school district considering bringing back remote learning
Generic crime scene
KSP investigating reported murder-suicide in Breathitt County
Santosh Sharma
Police: Man arrested after trying to burn down Lexington historical site
Several people are hurt after a three-car crash on Versailles Road in Lexington.
Several hurt in 3-car crash on Versailles Road
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says

Latest News

7-Day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A Sunshine Filled Weekend Ahead
Smoke
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Smoke Starts The Weekend
Wildfire smoke will create a hazy sky and cause problems for those with respiratory issues,...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Cooler Temperatures and Wildfire Smoke