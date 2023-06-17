KSP Investigating Fatal Lee County Collision

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal car accident in Lee County.

KSP received a call for a single vehicle collision at around 6:30 PM on Friday night.

21-year-old Joshua Phillips was driving south on Zoe Post Office Road when he drove off of an embankment, which caused the vehicle to flip onto its side.

27-year-old Justin Hughes, a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Clark Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 18-year-old Kaedyn Turner, another passenger in the vehicle, was transported to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

21-year-old Michael Combs, who was also in the vehicle, was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene by the Lee County Coroner. An autopsy will be performed in Frankfort at the State Medical Examiners’ office.

The investigation by KSP is ongoing. We will update you with additional information when it is made available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.