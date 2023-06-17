Everyday Kentucky
Lexington man sentenced to 21 years in prison for fatal shooting

21-year-old Juanyah Clay was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Friday afternoon for killing 26-year-old Bryan Greene in January of 2021.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been sentenced to prison for a fatal shooting in Lexington.

21-year-old Juanyah Clay was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Friday afternoon for killing 26-year-old Bryan Greene in January of 2021.

In March of 2023, Clay was charged with shooting and killing Greene. He pleaded guilty to the charges under the condition that the plea deal be amended to 1st degree manslaughter. He eventually tried to revoke his guilty plea.

According to the Herald Leader, Greene’s mother and sister said that they felt like justice had been served. “This time, accountability took place,” said Sherreta Lee, Greene’s mother.

