One person dead in Lee County crash

One person is dead following a crash that happened in Lee County Friday evening (Kentucky State...
One person is dead following a crash that happened in Lee County Friday evening (Kentucky State Police).(Credit: MGN)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police said they received a call Friday evening of a single-vehicle crash that happened in Lee County.

Kentucky State Police Post 7 received the call just before 6:30 p.m. of the crash, with a possible entrapment, on KY-11.

The initial investigation found a 2006 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Joshua Phillips, 21, of Beattyville, was heading south on Zoe Post Office Road when he drove off of an embankment, causing the truck to turn over onto its side.

As a result of the crash, Justin Hughes, 27, of Booneville, was taken to Clark Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kaedyn Turner, 18, of Beattyville, was taken to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Michael Combs, 21, of Beattyville, was pronounced dead at the scene by Lee County Coroner Brian Wilson.

An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiners’ office in Frankfort.

The crash is still under investigation.

