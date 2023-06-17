UK Adds Another Freshman To No. 1 2023-24 Recruiting Class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari announced Saturday that he had added 3-star Joey Hart to his No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the 2023-24 season.

Hart, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard from Linton, Indiana, is the seventh freshman to join the Wildcats, joining Aaron Bradshaw, recently-added Jordan Burks, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and DJ Wagner.

“I’m excited to get started at Kentucky,” Hart said in a release. “I chose UK because of Coach Calipari, the supportive fan base and Kentucky’s ability to develop players. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to compete and play in the NCAA Tournament.”

Hart averaged 23.6 points and shot better than 40% from 3-point range while helping Linton-Stockton High School to the Class 2A State Finals this past season.

“Joey can really shoot the basketball but also brings a tremendous all-around game to this class,” Calipari said in a release. “His best days of basketball are ahead of him and I look forward to watching him develop alongside the rest of the class. I’m excited to get Joey on campus so he can continue to improve at this next level.”

The Wildcats are set to represent the United States in GLOBL Jam in Toronto, Canada beginning July 12.

