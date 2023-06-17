Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Woodland Pool closed after near-drowning

The Woodland Aquatic Center is closed following a near-drowning Saturday afternoon.
The Woodland Aquatic Center is closed following a near-drowning Saturday afternoon.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A scary scene this afternoon at Woodland Aquatic Center after a three-year-old nearly drowned at the public pool.

Lexington Police say it happened Saturday afternoon, when lifeguards and a bystander noticed a small child struggling to swim.

Both the lifeguards and bystander began performing CPR on the child.

Neighbors in the area say they saw ambulances and first-responders at the scene.

The child was taken to UK Chandler Hospital for evaluation.

A WKYT reporter says the pool is currently closed.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bourbon County Schools says it can’t compete with Fayette County’s new teacher salaries. Last...
Kentucky school district considering bringing back remote learning
Generic crime scene
KSP investigating reported murder-suicide in Breathitt County
Santosh Sharma
Police: Man arrested after trying to burn down Lexington historical site
Several people are hurt after a three-car crash on Versailles Road in Lexington.
Several hurt in 3-car crash on Versailles Road
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says

Latest News

Crash
One man dead following Knott County crash
One person is dead following a crash that happened in Lee County Friday evening (Kentucky State...
One person dead in Lee County crash
21-year-old Michael Combs, who was also in the vehicle, was fatally injured and pronounced dead...
KSP Investigating Fatal Lee County Collision
The City of Lexington has hosted the Kentucky River Clean Sweep for more than two decades.
Volunteers work to clean up Kentucky River