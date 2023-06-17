Woodland Pool closed after near-drowning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A scary scene this afternoon at Woodland Aquatic Center after a three-year-old nearly drowned at the public pool.

Lexington Police say it happened Saturday afternoon, when lifeguards and a bystander noticed a small child struggling to swim.

Both the lifeguards and bystander began performing CPR on the child.

Neighbors in the area say they saw ambulances and first-responders at the scene.

The child was taken to UK Chandler Hospital for evaluation.

A WKYT reporter says the pool is currently closed.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

