Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Overnight Rain and Storms Start of the Week

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks a Sunny Father's Day
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Father’s Day is Today and we are wishing all the Dad’s out there a day full of Sunshine! The sky today might notice a slow build-up of clouds, and temps should peak in the mid 80s.

Storms will impact the region in the overnight, starting for parts of Southern Kentucky First, but then pushing into Central Kentucky as we progress into the early morning hours. The rain will be heavy across the Bluegrass, leaving rain totals in some parts of around an inch. On and off storms will continue throughout the Monday day into the overnight, leaving some lingering scattered showers for Tuesday. The rain will drop high temps back into the 70s.

The next system looks to be coming on Friday next weekend with a slow warm-up in temperatures getting us closer to 90 for the end of next week.

Have a Happy Father’s Day

