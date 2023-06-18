Folks flock to trails during third annual Johnson County Trail Day

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, hundreds of folks took to trails across Johnson County for the third annual Johnson County Trail Day.

Whether they preferred a relaxing hike or a thrilling hotrod cruise-in, the trail day offered a bit of something for everyone.

“We’ve had some new things added to our regular itinerary of kayaking, biking, hiking, and ATV rides and it won’t wrap up until late tonight,” said Johnson County Trail Town Committee catalyst Lara Pack.

The trail day also served as a community celebration of the history and heritage of the hills and hollers by providing guided history hikes through several trails.

“These stories, such as the saga of Jenny Wiley, and the stories of our heritage, are very important to this region,” said Pack. “Not just to Johnson County, but to our region.”

The Johnson County Trail Town Committee and Johnson County Fiscal Court came together with the help of community partners to promote adventure tourism and bring an economic boost to the region, all while keeping folks active and healthy.

“It’s great for health and wellness, but it’s also great for our tourism,” said Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie. “It’s economically beneficial to our community.”

Inviting the community to get involved and provide a better future for the next generation of Johnson Countians.

“A lot of what we do really is for these young people and their future too,” said Judge McKenzie. “We want to try to help set the stage for them to know what we have in this community so they can enjoy it and they can promote it.”

The day culminated in an ATV parade and celebration in downtown Paintsville with live music, food trucks and much more.

You can find out more about Johnson County Trail Day and the Johnson County Trail Town Committee by visiting its Facebook page.

