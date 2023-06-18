Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Everyday Kentucky
First Alert Weather Day
Tracking a week of soaking storms.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a week of soaking storms.

A rex-block pattern will transform for next week. Basically, a high pressure north of a low pressure, which stubbornly cuts off the low from the westerlies. What does that mean, expect an unsettled, mild, and muggy week.

Tracking a week of soaking storms.
Tracking a week of soaking storms.(WKYT)

We’ll see smaller chances for showers and storms midweek, but they’ll return late week into the weekend.

Some could see 3-6 inches of rain, which may cause flash flooding. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

