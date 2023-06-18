Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a week of soaking storms.

A rex-block pattern will transform for next week. Basically, a high pressure north of a low pressure, which stubbornly cuts off the low from the westerlies. What does that mean, expect an unsettled, mild, and muggy week.

We’ll see smaller chances for showers and storms midweek, but they’ll return late week into the weekend.

Some could see 3-6 inches of rain, which may cause flash flooding. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

