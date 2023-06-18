Juneteenth celebration held at Douglass Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the early 1900s, Douglass Park became the first park in Central Kentucky for African Americans.

Now, the park is home to annual Juneteenth celebrations.

The event was sponsored by WiseGuys Barbershop and the Georgetown Neighborhood Association, and it brought out many people in the community.

Their goal is to bring awareness to the culture, history, and equality that Juneteenth represents.

There is live music, activities, and food.

President of the Georgetown Neighborhood Association, Stephen Overstreet, said they are happy to hold the event in the park for the second year in a row.

“We’re celebrating freedom.” Overstreet said, “Our freedom is still being attained to this day, but we’re going to celebrate the freedom we have and celebrate the freedom that we’re going to attain further in the future.”

The park also kicked off their annual Dirt Bowl Basketball Tournament.

Festivities will continue until 8 p.m. Sunday night.

