Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

KSP investigate fatal accident in Knott County

At around 11:15 AM on Saturday morning, the KSP Hazard Post received a call for a single...
At around 11:15 AM on Saturday morning, the KSP Hazard Post received a call for a single vehicle accident with injuries.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Knott County.

At around 11:15 AM on Saturday morning, the KSP Hazard Post received a call for a single vehicle accident with injuries. Officials responded to the scene on KY-1393 in the Mallie community.

70-year-old Gary Amburgey was traveling southbound when a tree fell onto the roadway, hitting his vehicle. Amburgey was pronounced dead on the scene by the Knott County coroner.

The investigation by KSP is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bourbon County Schools says it can’t compete with Fayette County’s new teacher salaries. Last...
Kentucky school district considering bringing back remote learning
Generic crime scene
KSP investigating reported murder-suicide in Breathitt County
Santosh Sharma
Police: Man arrested after trying to burn down Lexington historical site
Several people are hurt after a three-car crash on Versailles Road in Lexington.
Several hurt in 3-car crash on Versailles Road
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says

Latest News

Pikeville River Run
Pikeville hosts first ever River Run on the Levisa Fork
Johnson Co. Trail Day
Folks flock to trails during third annual Johnson County Trail Day
Crash
One man dead following Knott County crash
21-year-old Juanyah Clay was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Friday afternoon for killing...
Lexington man sentenced to 21 years in prison for fatal shooting