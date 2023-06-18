KSP investigate fatal accident in Knott County

KNOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Knott County.

At around 11:15 AM on Saturday morning, the KSP Hazard Post received a call for a single vehicle accident with injuries. Officials responded to the scene on KY-1393 in the Mallie community.

70-year-old Gary Amburgey was traveling southbound when a tree fell onto the roadway, hitting his vehicle. Amburgey was pronounced dead on the scene by the Knott County coroner.

The investigation by KSP is ongoing.

