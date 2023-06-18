KSP investigate fatal shooting in Grayson Co.

GRAYSON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are now leading an investigation for a fatal shooting in Grayson County.

Before midnight on Saturday, KSP received a call to assist the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office in a shooting investigation that happened on the 1200-block of Mount Zion Road.

According to police, 48-year-old Basil Ashley had forcibly entered the home of a 45-year-old woman before being shot by the resident. Ashley was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grayson Co. Coroner’s Office before being taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy. The woman was taken to a hospital for observation of previous health issues.

According to KSP, Ashley and the woman were previously in a relationship at some point that reportedly had a history of domestic violence.

This case will now be turned over to the Grayson County Grand Jury.

