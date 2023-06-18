KSP investigate Hardin Co. murder-suicide

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Hardin County.

Shortly before 2 AM on Saturday morning, KSP received a call for assistance from Vine Grove Police Department to investigate a possible murder-suicide at a house in the 800-block of Edgebrook Drive.

Officers responded to the home for a welfare check and found the bodies of 67-year-old Allen McLean, and his wife, 48-year-old Lisa McLean.

According to KSP, officials have determined that Allen McLean shot his wife before turning the weapon on himself. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing.

