Police: I-75 reopened in Whitley County after multi-car wreck
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***
Officials with the Williamsburg Police Department confirmed I-75 was reopened Sunday afternoon.
***ORIGINAL STORY***
Police say I-75 is shutdown at exit 11 following a wreck involving multiple cars.
The Williamsburg Police Department said in a Facebook post that traffic is being diverted to exit 15, but that drivers should use extra caution or seek a different route.
Police say they expect traffic to increase on other roads in Williamsburg as a result.
This is a developing story.
