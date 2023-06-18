Everyday Kentucky
Police: I-75 shut down in Whitley County after multi-car wreck

Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department
Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police say I-75 is shutdown at exit 11 following a wreck involving multiple cars.

The Williamsburg Police Department said in a Facebook post that traffic is being diverted to exit 15, but that drivers should use extra caution or seek a different route.

Police say they expect traffic to increase on other roads in Williamsburg as a result.

This is a developing story.

