Push for water safety as summer begins

Tips for parents to keep their children safe in and around water.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The official start of summer is only a few days away but it’s already beginning to feel like summer outside. As the temperatures increase, so does the number of people hitting the lake or pool. Experts are urging parents to take steps to ensure their children stay safe near any body of water.

“This time of year water safety is the top of mind for everybody,” said President and CEO of YMCA of Central Kentucky, Paula Anderson. She says it’s important for parents to always keep an eye on the water, and their child. “Supervise them if they’re in the water. Drowning can happen so fast.”

Unfortunately, drowning happens often too. According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4. There are an estimated 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings each year in the United States. That’s an average of 11 drownings per day.

“You can have fun and still be safe. I think that’s a really important point but it’s not fun when you have a tragedy in the water. To avoid that tragedy, all of us have that responsibility to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe,” said Anderson.

There are a few things you can do to make sure your children are staying safe, according to Anderson. It’s important to teach them at a young age to always ask for permission before getting into any body of water. She also recommends having children wear US Coast Guard approved life preservers in the water, and enrolling them in swimming lessons.

“Doesn’t mean that something couldn’t happen but it does give them the skills they need to respond if they’re in the water that’s deeper than they are,” said Anderson.

Experts also recommend having basic CPR skills to make sure you’re prepared in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

