Science Hill woman, Wayne County inmates face drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A joint investigation at the Wayne County Detention Center has led to three individuals being arrested on multiple drug-related charges.

Chariss Carrender of Science Hill and Wayne County inmates Jonathan Moran and Robert Miller were charged following an investigation lasting several weeks. During the investigation, the charged inmates contacted Carrender to arrange to have drugs, money and other assorted paraphernalia brought into the jail.

The three individuals arrested were charged with bribery of a public servant, trafficking in a controlled substance-2nd degree (less than 20 drug unspecified schedule 3) (conspiracy), possession of a synthetic drug-1st offense (conspiracy), promoting contraband-2nd degree (conspiracy), promoting contraband-1st degree (conspiracy) and engaging in organized crime.

