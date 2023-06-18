Scott Countians remembering Deputy Caleb Conley

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The Georgetown community is still mourning the loss of deputy Caleb Conley A Scott County Sheriff shot in the line of duty last month.

But, they’re finding ways to keep his legacy alive through donations to the family and to the community

The Suffoletta Aquatic center collaborated with the area’s first responders to honor them for ‘Heroes Day.’

“It’s a good opportunity for the community to show back the appreciation they have for the first responders, and it’s also an opportunity for us to let the community see all the assets they have available to support the community,” said Bryan Parker, Aquatics Recreation Manager.

Honoring heroes couldn’t be done without remembering a local hero, the late Deputy Caleb Conley.

The aquatic center isn’t charging admission today, but asking for donations for the Conley family instead.

“In the recent events from deputy Conley’s fatal incident, we decided to step it up by giving some of our proceeds, which turned into all of our proceeds from our admissions today in donation form to the family,” shared Parker.

This isn’t the only place that’s remembering Conley.

The Scott County Sheriff’s department, where he previously worked, placed a bench on the sidewalk in his honor.

The bench currently remains in the Sheriff’s office, but officials shared that they expect to be placing it outside for good later this week.

To end hero day, all first responders and their family were invited back to the aquatic center for a free family night.

Parker shared that proceeds were given to the Georgetown Citizen’s Police Academy at tonight’s event.

They will then present a check to the Conley family.

