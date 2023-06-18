Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

What is the Summer Solstice?

solstice
solstice(WKYT)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - June 21st marks the summer solstice - ushering in the official start to astronomical summer. This day will be the longest day in the year - giving us here in Kentucky, 14 hours and 48 minutes of continuous daylight.

There are four different holidays based on Sunlight. The Vernal Equinox, the Winter Solstice, the Summer Solstice, and Autumnal Equinox. Solstices, equinoxes, and seasons all occur because the Earth doesn’t orbit the sun completely upright. Instead, Earth’s axis is tilted, allowing us here on Earth to receive different amounts of sunlight. Solstices mark days when sunlight is at its peak or at its minimum and Equinoxes mark the days of the year when we see equal parts of the day and night. These holidays give us a rough outline of our seasons.

Meteorologists and climatologists define summer as the warmest three months of the year, starting on June 1st - but the Summer solstice is widely accepted as the start of astronomical summer. The solstice happens when the sun is directly overhead the Tropic of Cancer, giving those of us in the northern hemisphere our longest day.

The Solstice is celebrated by many cultures around the world with numerous traditions, holidays, and festivals. One famous celebration happens in England - when each year, thousands gather at Stonehenge to celebrate the solstice as the rising sun aligns perfectly with the structure’s stones.

So from sunrise gatherings to celebrations of sun - the extra light we get on the 21st, will certainly push away any remaining winter woes.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Woodland Aquatic Center is closed following a near-drowning Saturday afternoon.
Woodland Pool closed after near-drowning
Santosh Sharma
Police: Man arrested after trying to burn down Lexington historical site
Frankfort police are investigating what they call a murder and attempted suicide.
Frankfort police investigating alleged murder and attempted suicide
Bourbon County Schools says it can’t compete with Fayette County’s new teacher salaries. Last...
Kentucky school district considering bringing back remote learning
Several people are hurt after a three-car crash on Versailles Road in Lexington.
Several hurt in 3-car crash on Versailles Road

Latest News

Tips for parents to keep their children safe in and around water.
Push for water safety as summer begins
Science Hill woman, Wayne County inmates charged in drug bust.
Science Hill woman, Wayne County inmates face drug charges
The Georgetown community is still mourning the loss of deputy Caleb Conley A Scott County...
Scott Countians remembering Deputy Caleb Conley
Pikeville River Run
Pikeville hosts first ever River Run on the Levisa Fork