Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified because of 'mutilation.'(The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A fishing crew lost out on millions of dollars in prize money after catching a 619-pound blue marlin.

The team was competing in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead, North Carolina Saturday.

They spent six hours bringing the massive fish thinking they had won the big prize, which would have been $3.5 million.

Unfortunately, judges and biologists disqualified the catch because there was evidence it had been bitten by a shark before it was caught.

A different crew brought in a 484-pound blue marlin and won first place in the tournament as well as the prize money.

The Big Rock Tournament record was set in 2019 when a crew hauled in a marlin weighing a staggering 914 pounds.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Woodland Aquatic Center is closed following a near-drowning Saturday afternoon.
Woodland Pool closed after near-drowning
Water splashes
EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake
Making Juneteenth an official state holiday has been in discussion for several legislative...
Why isn’t Juneteenth a state holiday in Kentucky?
Shortly before 2 AM on Saturday morning, KSP received a call for assistance from Vine Grove...
KSP investigate Hardin Co. murder-suicide
21-year-old Juanyah Clay was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Friday afternoon for killing...
Lexington man sentenced to 21 years in prison for fatal shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
LIVE: Biden discusses climate change, clean energy jobs
Nearly a dozen shootings were reported across Kentucky over the weekend. Of the four...
Experts monitoring nationwide spike in murder-suicides
Kici Ashton, 3, waves a Juneteenth sign from a car while riding in the annual Galveston...
The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday
Florence Bell decorates her truck for the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade in Galveston,...
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events, quiet reflection on end of slavery
Nation celebrates Juneteenth, honors heroes