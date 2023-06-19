Everyday Kentucky
Community mourns loss of teen who drowned at Paintsville Lake

We are told 16-year-old Sam Wagers died while swimming in Paintsville Lake in Morgan County.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky community is dealing with the loss of a young man who died over the weekend.

We are told 16-year-old Sam Wagers died while swimming in Paintsville Lake in Morgan County.

Sam Wagers, also known as “Sambo,” would have been a junior at Magoffin County High School where the principal says he was a fun-loving young man with a bright future ahead of him.

The hallways are empty at the high school that’s home to only 400 students, but if the school was in session, there’s a good chance many would be in a somber mood.

Principal Brian Conley says he knew Wagers as well as many of the other students.

“All of our teachers know all the students. All the students know each other, even if they don’t run in the same friend groups,” said Conley.

Despite it being summer break, we’re told counselors will be available all this week.

