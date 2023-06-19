Experts monitoring nationwide spike in murder-suicides

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly a dozen shootings were reported across Kentucky over the weekend.

Of the four murder-suicides logged nationwide, two of them happened here in the Commonwealth.

On Friday morning, four people were found dead inside a home in Breathitt County, including the suspected shooter. Kentucky State Police are also investigating a murder-suicide in Hardin County where they believe a husband shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.

An attempted murder-suicide was also reported by neighbors in Frankfort on Friday morning. A man and woman were found shot inside a home. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was airlifted to UK Hospital.

“It leaves me speechless. Over 33 years, it just continues to get worse and worse,” said Darlene Thomas with GreenHouse17.

Thomas has been working with domestic violence survivors for more than three decades but tells us a recent uptick has her concerned.

“I keep going, ‘When is it going to slow down?’ I’m waiting for the brakes to be applied a little bit, but it doesn’t feel like it’s slowing down,” Thomas said.

Just last week, three children were among the six found dead in a house fire in Tennessee. Investigators believe the victims were all shot before flames ever flickered. The suspect was identified among the dead.

Last year, 670 murder-suicides were reported nationwide, the highest number seen in seven years using data from the gun violence archives. This year, 315 have already been recorded.

Bryant has been tracking those numbers in Central Kentucky and says he’s not sure what’s causing the spike.

“It really boils down to anger plus gun or alcohol, plus gun or zealotry, plus gun with one common factor in all of that,” said Mark Bryant with the Gun Violence Archive.

Thomas wants people to know that emergency protective orders can serve a valuable purpose but may not work in every situation. She encourages anyone who feels unsafe to give them a call before it’s too late, so they can help find available resources and solutions.

She tells us it’s a common misconception that you have to come into a shelter, but that’s not always the case. They have options and other avenues for keeping victims safe.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.