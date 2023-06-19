Families celebrating Father’s Day on the final day of The Bluegrass Fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Dad’s, grand-dad’s, father-in-law’s and all sorts of paternal figures are being celebrated today.

On a beautiful summer day, some families chose to spend their Sunday with their pops in their last chance to visit The Bluegrass Fair.

“we’re out to have some fun in the sun and enjoy the fair,” said dad of 2 Clay Caldwell, who’s celebrating the day at the fair.

Victor Ortiz is here with his wife Christina and daughter Lexi. He says that waking up to his family on Father’s Day is what he enjoys the most about the holiday.

“I get up in the morning and see them with me and it’s the best present I could ask for,” said Ortiz.

Dan Stinnet has his children and grandkids with him today. He loves to check out lots of rides, eat fair food, and spend time with his family.

“It’s just a time for us to be together and do something different. I don’t know if it’s ever been on Father’s Day before, so I thought, ‘i want to go!’ So here we are!”

It’s his 42nd Father’s Day, and he wanted a change of scenery from the usual Father’s Day routine.

“It’s usually the same thing. We grill out and stuff, so I just said ‘let’s do it!’

While the sun sets on this year’s fair, dad’s all around the Masterton Station Fairground are spending it exactly how they want, with their families.

