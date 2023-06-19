FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A very slow-moving low pressure is working across the state over the next few days and it’s bringing rounds of showers and storms with it. These storms can dump a lot of rain, leading to a flash flood threat.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

Low pressure is rolling across the state today and will hang around through Wednesday. This slow-moving spin isn’t really something we see in the summer months, but there’s no such thing as “normal” when it comes to weather anymore. Extreme is the new normal.

Showers and storms will spinning counterclockwise around the low and repeat showers and storms moving over some of the same areas is the concern.

Rain amounts should average 1″-3″ through Wednesday, but bands of 3″+ may show up.

Those getting under the bands of torrential rain may see local flash flooding developing. I am not anticipating widespread flooding issues as of now.

Our storms will reach their heavy rain producing peak during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Additional showers and storms will be likely from Wednesday through the upcoming weekend. Temps stay below normal for highs.

