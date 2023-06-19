Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day for rounds of heavy rain

Rounds of storms possible
Rounds of storms possible(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These rounds of rain will lead us to some local high water issues.

For the upcoming week, the region can expect rounds of showers and thunderstorms to move through. Today and tomorrow have been designated as First Alert Weather Days due to the potential for heavy rain. While widespread flooding is not anticipated, localized areas may experience high water levels. It is the locally heavy rainfall that raises concerns. Interestingly, the area could benefit from this precipitation, as it has been relatively dry throughout June.

Rainfall will persist throughout the week, and by the end of the week and weekend, cumulative totals may reach 4-5 inches. This consistent rainfall will also have an impact on temperatures, keeping them relatively lower than usual. Highs most days will range from the 70s to low-80s, providing a break from the usual heat.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Woodland Aquatic Center is closed following a near-drowning Saturday afternoon.
Woodland Pool closed after near-drowning
Water splashes
EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake
21-year-old Juanyah Clay was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Friday afternoon for killing...
Lexington man sentenced to 21 years in prison for fatal shooting
Shortly before 2 AM on Saturday morning, KSP received a call for assistance from Vine Grove...
KSP investigate Hardin Co. murder-suicide
21-year-old Michael Combs, who was also in the vehicle, was fatally injured and pronounced dead...
KSP investigating fatal Lee County collision

Latest News

Tracking a week of soaking storms.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | First Alert Weather Day
WKYT 7day
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Overnight Rain and Storms Start of the Week
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a Fantastic Father’s Day