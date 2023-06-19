Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day for rounds of heavy rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These rounds of rain will lead us to some local high water issues.

For the upcoming week, the region can expect rounds of showers and thunderstorms to move through. Today and tomorrow have been designated as First Alert Weather Days due to the potential for heavy rain. While widespread flooding is not anticipated, localized areas may experience high water levels. It is the locally heavy rainfall that raises concerns. Interestingly, the area could benefit from this precipitation, as it has been relatively dry throughout June.

Rainfall will persist throughout the week, and by the end of the week and weekend, cumulative totals may reach 4-5 inches. This consistent rainfall will also have an impact on temperatures, keeping them relatively lower than usual. Highs most days will range from the 70s to low-80s, providing a break from the usual heat.

Take care of each other!

