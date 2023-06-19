Kentucky Newsmakers 6/18: Lexington Equity and Implementation Officer Tiffany Brown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Equity and Implementation Officer Tiffany Brown.

This is the weekend that leads to Juneteenthalso known as Emancipation Day and Lexington is marking the occasion in several ways. The city has been actively addressing racial injustice in recent years.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.