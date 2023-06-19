Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Newsmakers 6/18: Lexington Equity and Implementation Officer Tiffany Brown
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Equity and Implementation Officer Tiffany Brown.

This is the weekend that leads to Juneteenthalso known as Emancipation Day and Lexington is marking the occasion in several ways. The city has been actively addressing racial injustice in recent years.

