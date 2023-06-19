Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Power proposes rate change

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Kentucky Power is proposing an overall increase in revenue, the company revealed in a news release Monday.

The company says the application will include an expansive rate review as well as a request to allow the company to use a financial tool known as securitization, which allows energy providers to refinance previously incurred costs, such as generation, storms, and fuel during a longer period and at a lower financing rate.

In the release, Kentucky Power says they are proposing an increase in revenue to an overall 13.6%.

“We are sensitive to the financial hardships some of our customers are experiencing. Our team takes steps every day to ensure we are doing what is needed to keep power flowing while managing the costs to serve our customers,” said Kentucky Power President and COO, Cindy Wiseman.

Kentucky Power conducted its last rate review in 2020. The filing for the new review will be made with the Public Service Commission on June 29, and new rates will likely take effect in early 2024.

“We are committed to eastern Kentucky and will continue to be a leader in economic development and a strong community partner, working together with others to grow our region,” said Wiseman. “Establishing new rates that are more reflective of current demands and the unique environment we serve will help ensure Kentucky Power is best positioned to provide the safest and most reliable service to our customers and communities.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT All rights reserved.

